Eagle Herald











Feb 28, 6:52 AM EST

'Biggest Loser' host Bob Harper 'better' after heart attack

AP Photo
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
'Biggest Loser' host Bob Harper 'better' after heart attack

Dr. Phil interview of face-biting suspect to be released

O'Reilly says he could have been clearer about Swedish guest

Oscars draw 32.9 million viewers, lowest rating since 2008

Review: What happened? Oscar host Kimmel was unflappable

NEW YORK (AP) -- "Biggest Loser" host Bob Harper says he's "feeling better" and "taking it easy" two weeks after suffering a heart attack.

Harper made the statement on Facebook on Monday after news of the Feb. 12 attack became public.

Harper told TMZ he collapsed at a New York City gym and a doctor who was there performed CPR on him.

Harper has been with the NBC reality weight loss show for all 17 seasons since its 2004 debut. He served as a trainer on the show until 2016, when he took over as host.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.