Dec 9, 3:40 PM EST

Boyega on way to 'Star Wars' premiere, despite Atlanta snow


NEW YORK (AP) -- After tweeting that snow in Atlanta might keep him from making the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" premiere in Los Angeles, actor John Boyega is apparently on his way.

Publicist Lindsay Galin tells The Associated Press that Boyega's flight did take off Saturday morning and that he was "on schedule" to make Saturday night's event. Early in the day, Boyega had tweeted from Atlanta: "Looks like no one's leaving!" and "I actually NEED a pilot." A snow storm led to hundreds of cancellations at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Boyega is reprising his role from the 2015 release "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." The British actor plays Finn, a former Stormtrooper who escapes the First Order to join the Resistance.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

