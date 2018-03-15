NEW YORK (AP) -- Brendan Fraser feels a sense of relief after recently revealing publicly that he was the victim of alleged sexual misconduct in 2003.

Fraser shared his feelings about the incident while promoting the FX television miniseries, "Trust" on Wednesday at a New York screening.

Fraser alleged in an interview with GQ magazine that former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk intimately groped him. Berk says he just "pinched" the actor.

He says it took courage to talk about the incident and that he's hopeful that change will come from all those coming forward to discuss sexual misconduct.

Fraser says the incident changed him, making him feel "more reclusive." But he said that getting that burden off his chest after 15 years "felt good."

In the 10-part series, Fraser plays private investigator James Fletcher Chace who is hired by J. Paul Getty to "fix" problems, including the kidnapping of his grandson that the series centers on.

Getty is portrayed in the series by Donald Sutherland. After J. Paul Getty III is kidnapped, the elder Getty refuses to negotiate for his release.

Directed by Danny Boyle, "Trust" also stars Hilary Swank, Harris Dickinson, and Michael Esper. It premieres at 10 p.m. EDT March 25.