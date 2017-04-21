Eagle Herald











Apr 21, 3:03 PM EDT

De Niro to receive honorary fine arts degree from Brown


PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- Robert De Niro is among six people scheduled to receive honorary degrees at Brown University's commencement exercises

The Ivy League school announced Friday the Oscar-winning actor is being celebrated "for the intensity he brings to each performance." De Niro will receive a doctor of fine arts degree during the school's May 28 ceremonies.

De Niro has been nominated seven times for an Academy Award, and won twice in 1975 for "The Godfather: Part II" and in 1981 for "Raging Bull."

Others to receive honorary degrees are rapper and actor Daveed Diggs; teacher Donald Hood; businesswoman Indra Nooyi; business executive Richard Parsons; and poet Rosmarie Waldrop.

Brown does not have the traditional keynote speaker at commencement exercises, instead reserving that honor for members of the graduating class.

---

This story has been changed to show that De Niro has been nominated for an Academy Award seven times, not five.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

