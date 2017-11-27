Eagle Herald











Nov 27, 5:15 PM EST

Bruce Springsteen extends his Broadway concerts into June

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Boss isn't leaving Broadway any time soon - he's extended his stay again, this time until summer.

Bruce Springsteen said Monday that his one-man show, "Springsteen on Broadway," will extend a second time to June 30. He had previously planned to end in February.

Springsteen performs 15 songs during the show and tells stories about growing up. Tickets for the show at the Walter Kerr Theatre have been reselling for more than $1,000.

Ticket demand is so high that Ticketmaster is using a system that requires people to apply for ticket purchases. Producers said there is no additional registration for this latest extension.

---

Online: http://brucespringsteen.net/broadway

---

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.