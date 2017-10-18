Eagle Herald











Oct 18, 4:56 PM EDT

Judge: Michael Douglas' son can go to Los Angeles to act

AP Photo
AP Photo/Larry Neumeister

NEW YORK (AP) -- The judge who sentenced Michael Douglas' son to nearly a decade in prison says he can move to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman told Cameron Douglas Wednesday in a court hearing that he can move out of New York and authorities will oversee his continuing treatment for addictions in California.

Attorney Ben Brafman says Douglas' girlfriend is expected to deliver their child in late November or early December. He says the couple plans to spend the holidays in New York with his father and the rest of his family.

Brafman says Douglas will initially live in Los Angeles with his grandfather, actor Kirk Douglas.

The 38-year-old Cameron Douglas recently finished a 9 1/2 -year sentence for drug convictions.

--

This story has been corrected to show that Cameron Douglas is 38 years old, not 39.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.