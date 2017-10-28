Eagle Herald











Real 'Love & Hip-Hop:' Offset proposes to Cardi B onstage


PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Here's some real life love and hip-hop: Cardi B and Offset from Migos are officially engaged.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was onstage with Offset at a Power 99 Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia when Offset dropped to one knee and pulled out a diamond ring. Cardi B excitedly waved her hands and jumped around before Offset put the diamond on her hand.

Later, she showed off the bling - said to be eight carats - on social media.

Cardi B is one of the year's more surprising success stories. She started off as an ex-stripper on the VH1 reality show "Love & Hip-Hop" before debuting "Bodak Yellow," which became a No. 1 smash.

Offset is part of the three-member group Migos, whose hits include "Bad and Boujee" and "T-Shirt."

