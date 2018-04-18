Eagle Herald











Apr 18, 12:02 PM EDT

Theron's not leaving the US due to racism but is concerned

By RYAN PEARSON
AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Charlize Theron isn't leaving the United States over racism concerns, but the white South Africa-born actress, who has adopted a black daughter and son, says she's "constantly concerned" about her children's safety.

In an Elle magazine interview published last week, Theron was quoted as saying she wouldn't travel with her family to parts of the United States due to worries about racism and had thought about leaving the country to keep her children safe.

The 42-year-old actress-producer said in interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that her comments were "taken to the extreme" in media reports. Theron spoke while promoting her motherhood-focused movie, "Tully," due in theaters on May 4.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.