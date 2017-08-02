Eagle Herald











Aug 2, 9:38 AM EDT

Record label: Chester Bennington's funeral held days ago

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Chester Bennington's record label said the Linkin Park singer's private funeral was held over the weekend in Los Angeles.

Warner Bros. Records said the private service at South Coast Botanical Garden in Palos Verdes Estates took place Saturday. More than 500 family members and friends, including Linkin Park members and other musicians, attended. Mike Shinoda of the rock band gave a eulogy.

Bennington hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near Los Angeles last month. His death was ruled a suicide.

The record label also said more than 300 fan-organized memorials were held around the world for Bennington.

Linkin Park's nonprofit Music for Relief has launched the One More Light Fund in honor of the late singer.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

