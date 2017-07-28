Eagle Herald











Jul 28, 10:06 AM EDT

Linkin Park singer's wife opens about husband's death

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- The wife of late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington says she's feeling the love from the rocker's fans but she's also feeling the loss.

Talinda Bennington said in a statement late Thursday she wants "to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well."

Chester Bennington hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near Los Angeles last week. His death was ruled a suicide.

Talinda Bennington wrote that "we had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. ... How do I pick up my shattered soul?"

Bennington was found dead on what would have been the 53rd birthday of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who hanged himself in May. The two were friends.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.