Eagle Herald











Jan 26, 10:31 AM EST

India Arie defends Chrisette Michele's inaugural performance

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

India Arie is defending Chrisette Michele's decision to sing at an inaugural ball for President Donald Trump.

Arie says in an open letter posted Wednesday that she "never" would have performed at the ceremony herself. But she says Michele shouldn't be "shouted down or abused" for doing so. She chalks up Michele's decision to take part to a "career misstep."

Director Spike Lee wrote ahead of the inaugural last week that he was considering using Michele's "Black Girl Magic" in his upcoming Netflix series, "She's Gotta Have It" but won't anymore because of her performance.

Michele responded to the controversy with a poem on Instagram this week, denouncing her critics' "hateful words."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.