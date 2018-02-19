Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 19, 7:16 PM EST

'SNL' alum Quinn recovering from heart attack with humor

AP Photo
AP Photo/Charles Sykes

NEW YORK (AP) -- "Saturday Night Live" alum Colin Quinn is exercising his wit days after a heart attack interrupted his busy touring schedule.

The 58-year-old Quinn took to Twitter on Monday to let friends and foes alike know he's "starting a list of those who didn't 'check in' yet," five days after his Valentine's Day health emergency.

The deep-thinking comic thanks the doctors and nurses at his New York hospital, saying they "realized they had a precious jewel of comedy in their hands."

Quinn announced his heart attack last week, saying on Twitter his heart broke on Valentine's Day, "literally." He said he was doing well but if he dropped dead "you would see a funeral like Al Capone!"

He says the attack made him reflect, realizing "we aren't guaranteed tomorrow."

