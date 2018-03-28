Eagle Herald











Mar 28, 9:59 AM EDT

Actor Corey Feldman says he was attacked and stabbed


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles police are investigating an alleged attack on actor Corey Feldman, who tweeted that he was hospitalized after being stabbed.

Officer Drake Madison says Feldman was stopped at an intersection Tuesday night when an unknown male made a stabbing motion at his stomach and fled.

Police say Feldman drove himself to a hospital. He is in stable condition.

Madison says it doesn't appear Feldman was cut in the alleged attack.

Feldman, 46, appeared in "Stand By Me" and "Gremlins" in the 1980s. He tweeted that he's had threats on social media platforms.

Feldman has alleged that he was sexually assaulted as a child. The Los Angeles Police Department said last year they were no longer investigating an assault report he filed because the statute of limitations had expired.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.