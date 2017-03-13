Eagle Herald











Mar 13, 12:03 PM EDT

Criss Angel blames poor eating, sleeping for Vegas mishap

AP Photo
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Criss Angel is blaming a poor diet and lack of sleep for an on stage mishap that sent him to a hospital.

The 49-year-old magician was attempting a trick at his Las Vegas show Friday where he tries to escape from a straitjacket while hanging upside down. Angel lost consciousness and was lowered to the stage while the crowd looked on.

He tells ABC News this was the first time he lost consciousness during a show. He explains that he hasn't been eating properly, has only been sleeping about two hours a night and wasn't hydrated. Angel returned to the stage the next day and successfully completed the trick.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.