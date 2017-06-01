Eagle Herald











Cyndi Lauper to receive Logo's 2017 Trailblazer Honor


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Logo is honoring Cyndi Lauper later this month at its Trailblazer Honors for her longtime advocacy work for the LGBT community.

The television network praised the 63-year-old singer-songwriter for her advocacy through song and theatre. She co-founded the True Colors Fund in 2008 to help address homelessness among LGBT youth.

The 2017 Trailblazer Honors will be held in New York on June 22 and will air as an hourlong special the following day on VH1 and Logo. Additional honorees have yet to be announced.

Lauper is a Grammy, Tony and Emmy award winner. In 2013, Lauper became the first female Best Original Score Tony winner for the musical "Kinky Boots."

Logo was launched in 2005 as a lifestyle channel targeted to the LGBT community with both original and syndicated programming.

