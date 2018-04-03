Eagle Herald











Apr 3, 7:16 AM EDT

Demi Lovato ends US tour in seductive kiss with Kehlani


NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Demi Lovato ended the U.S. leg of her "Tell Me You Love Me" tour in a seductive kiss with her opening act Kehlani.

Kehlani sneaked on stage in Newark on Monday night and grabbed Lovato, and the two shared a kiss. Lovato then pushed Kehlani down on a bed on stage.

Lovato wrote on Instagram that it was "an incredible fun sexy crazy night."

Kehlani posted that Lovato's dancers put her up to it. She wrote it was a dream getting to do the tour.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

