Feb 13, 10:58 AM EST

Baby bomber: Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, announces pregnancy


NEW YORK (AP) -- Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, says they are expecting their first child together, a girl.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit star made the announcement Monday in an essay on her husband's Player's Tribune website. The announcement includes a photo of the 42-year-old Yankees legend holding a bouquet of pink balloons.

She says Derek already has a name picked out, but she's not settled on it yet. Hannah Jeter writes: "Whatever her name is, I know she'll run circles around him."

The 26-year-old says they want her "kids' lives to be as 'normal' as possible," because "they're going to be born into such an extraordinary situation."

Jeter and the former Hannah Davis married in July.

