Feb 9, 1:47 AM EST

Rapper DMX inspires homeless group in surprise visit


PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Rapper DMX gave a group of Philadelphia men advice during a surprise appearance at a homeless support group meeting.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2lmLQfr ) the rapper, whose given name is Earl Simmons, stopped by to speak to members of the nonprofit Ready, Willing & Able Philadelphia Wednesday night. RWA provides men with housing and full-time jobs to help combat homelessness and addiction.

DMX reached out to Councilman Kenyatta Johnson Wednesday morning to arrange the visit. He's currently in town for Meek Mill's Friday concert at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Yonkers native, who has battled drug addiction at various points in his life, reminded the men to keep faith in God and remain tenacious. DMX capped the meeting by playing pool and eating dinner with members of the organization.

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

