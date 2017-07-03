Eagle Herald











Jul 3, 8:00 AM EDT

'Gotham' star Donal Logue asks for help in finding daughter


NEW YORK (AP) -- Actor Donal Logue is asking for the public's help in locating his teenage daughter, who was last seen a week ago in New York City.

The star of Fox's "Gotham" writes on Facebook that the "net had been flung far and wide" since 16-year-old Jade Logue disappeared. Logue says he has the New York Police Department, FYI and others involved.

He asks that whoever may be with Jade to "just drop her off." He says she'll be taken back "with hugs and no questions asked."

Jade Logue was last seen in Brooklyn on June 26. She is transgender and was previously known as Arlo Logue.

New York City police say there are no updates on the case as of early Monday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.