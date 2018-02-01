Eagle Herald











Feb 1, 2:51 PM EST

Ellen DeGeneres presented a gorilla conservation center


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
E!: Seacrest inquiry finds insufficient evidence for claim

Ellen DeGeneres presented a gorilla conservation center

Coffee urn left on 'Law and Order' set briefly causes scare

Mrs. Obama says 'lovely frame' in box during awkward handoff

Charlie Walk skips 'The Four' finale after harassment claim

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Actress Portia de Rossi is giving wife Ellen DeGeneres her own namesake gorilla conservation center for her 60th birthday.

De Rossi announced the gift during an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" airing Thursday. Her donation to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund will create a permanent home in Rwanda for the organization that has been protecting endangered mountain gorillas for 50 years.

DeGeneres said in a statement Thursday that she is "beyond excited" about the opportunity to work with the group. She said de Rossi "knew the exact right gift to give me."

DeGeneres has been an animal-rights activist for many years. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals named her "woman of the year" in 2009.

Fossey wrote "Gorillas in the Mist." She died in 1985.

---

Online: https://www.gorillafund.org

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.