Apr 18, 8:21 AM EDT

Emily Ratajkowski: Fruit post doesn't mean she's pregnant


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Emily Ratajkowski was being literal, not cryptic.

The actress and model says she wasn't signaling that she was pregnant when she posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption "Bearing fruit."

The 26-year-old tells USA Today she was in a tree holding fruit and "bearing fruit" seemed like the right caption. She says it was sweet that people were excited, but she's "not pregnant."

Ratajkowski was in Los Angeles on Tuesday night at the premiere of the movie "I Feel Pretty." In the film, she appears as the perfect woman in the eyes of Amy Schumer's character.

