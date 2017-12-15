Eagle Herald











Dec 15, 7:47 AM EST

Eminem to host pop-up with 'mom's spaghetti' on the menu


DETROIT (AP) -- Rapper Eminem is hosting a promotional event in Detroit in the style of a pop-up restaurant with a menu featuring "mom's spaghetti."

Eminem touted the Friday event at the Shelter club to promote his new album, "Revival," in a tweet Thursday, saying: "Detroit! Come vomit up some spaghetti with me this weekend at our official #Revival pop up."

He says food and exclusive merchandise will be available.

The spaghetti menu item is a nod to lyrics from his Oscar-winning hit "Lose Yourself" from the movie, "8 Mile," in which he's so nervous about competing in a rap battle that "there's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti."

Last month, the rapper released a freestyle rap that derided President Donald Trump, focusing on Trump's campaign against NFL national anthem protests.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.