Eagle Herald











Jul 7, 2:34 PM EDT

Emma Stone says male co-stars have helped her get equal pay


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Emma Stone says male co-stars have helped her get equal pay

'Valerian' director says Rihanna is focused, generous on set

Patton Oswalt engaged to marry actress Meredith Salenger

Review: In 'City of Ghosts,' true heroism in an IS capital

Box Office Top 20: Fireworks for 'Baby Driver,' 'Big Sick'
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Emma Stone says that male co-stars have taken pay cuts to ensure she received equal pay on films.

Speaking to tennis great Billie Jean King in an interview published Thursday in Out Magazine , Stone said the gesture to match has impacted what she's able to ask for in the future.

The Oscar-winner portrays King in the upcoming film "Battle of the Sexes" about the 1973 match against Bobby Riggs.

Stone has spoken about the gender pay gap in Hollywood before, as have big screen stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson.

Her experience is not universal, though. Stone's co-star Andrea Riseborough said that she has not had the same experience and has been paid less than male co-stars even when she's asked for a raise.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.