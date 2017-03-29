Eagle Herald











Mar 29, 9:50 AM EDT

Emmy Rossum thanks LAPD amid $150K burglary report


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Actress Emmy Rossum is thanking Los Angeles police amid reports of a jewelry heist at her home.

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2o6Oqar ) $150,000 worth of jewelry and other items were taken during a break-in at Rossum's home last week.

The LAPD confirmed to The Associated Press the amount and a timeframe of the burglary taking place between Wednesday and Friday of last week at a home in the city's Beverly Park section, but wouldn't say if Rossum was the victim.

The 30-year-old star of Showtime's "Shameless" tweeted Tuesday : "Thank you to the LAPD. I fully support the police efforts and dedication."

Rossum's publicist didn't immediately return a request for comment.

