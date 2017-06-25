Eagle Herald











Jun 25, 1:15 PM EDT

Erin Andrews, ex-NHL player Jarret Stoll marry in Montana

AP Photo
AP Photo/David Goldman

NEW YORK (AP) -- Sportscaster Erin Andrews and former NHL player Jarret Stoll have tied the knot.

Jennifer Allen, a publicist for Andrews, confirms that the 39-year-old Fox Sports sideline reporter and "Dancing with the Stars" co-host married the 35-year-old Stoll over the weekend.

People magazine first reported the nuptials. According to the magazine, the wedding was held Saturday at sunset in Montana in front of a small group of family and friends. Andrews wore a gown designed by Carolina Herrera.

The couple, who started dating in 2012, got engaged in December at Disneyland.

Andrews described the proposal to ABC's "Good Morning America " in January, saying: "We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there, and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland. I was bawling like a child."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

