Nov 9, 7:24 PM EST

Gary Oldman marries for fifth time

By RYAN PEARSON
AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Gary Oldman is married for the fifth time.

The 59-year-old British actor married art curator Gisele Schmidt in late August at the Beverly Hills, California home of his friend and manager Doug Urbanksi, Urbanksi said Thursday. Oldman confirmed his marriage in an interview, saying he'd done it "quietly."

Urbanksi said Oldman had known Schmidt for four or five years and the wedding included several dozen friends. A judge finalized Oldman's divorce from his fourth wife two years ago, according to court records.

Oldman, known for the "Harry Potter" and "Dark Knight" franchises, is currently promoting his role as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in director Joe Wright's "Darkest Hour." Oldman is considered a favorite in the lead actor category as Hollywood begins its awards season. He was nominated for an Oscar in 2012 for "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy."

