Eagle Herald











May 5, 9:32 AM EDT

Partners Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell get Walk of Fame stars


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Longtime partners Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been honored with neighboring stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In a Thursday ceremony, the 66-year-old Russell said there's no one he'd rather be next to than Hawn. Russell and the 71-year-old Hawn have been together for more than 30 years.

Hawn said at the ceremony that she and Russell have never been celebrated in that way and jokingly asked Russell, "Did we just get married?"

The couple was joined by Hawn's daughter, Kate Hudson.

Reese Witherspoon was on hand to help honor Hawn. Quentin Tarantino introduced Russell.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.