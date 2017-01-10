Eagle Herald











Jan 10, 12:24 PM EST

Gretchen Carlson: Fighting sex harassment is everyone's job

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson says fighting sexual harassment is a job for everyone, not just women.

The former "Fox and Friends" host settled a sexual harassment lawsuit with the network in September for $20 million and received a public apology.

It also led to the downfall of Fox News chief Roger Ailes. Carlson alleged she was demoted and fired for rejecting Ailes' advances.

She tells Good Housekeeping for its February issue that harassment "is not an issue that women should feel pressure to solve by ourselves."

Carlson also touched on the country's political climate. She says a woman in the White House might be a good thing because "women want to work together." She added that President-elect Donald Trump has an "unbelievable opportunity" to prove what he can do.

