Eagle Herald











May 2, 12:02 PM EDT

Halle Berry to appear on VH1 show celebrating moms


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Halle Berry to appear on VH1 show celebrating moms

Trump campaign says CNN refuses to run ad touting success

At 84, Carol Burnett ready for return to TV comedy full-time

Jimmy Kimmel tearfully recounts newborn son's heart surgery

Hollywood writers, producers reach deal; strike averted

NEW YORK (AP) -- Halle Berry has signed on for VH1's show honoring moms ahead of Mother's Day.

The cable channel says the Oscar-winning actress will honor a mother from the non-profit domestic violence organization, the Jenesse Center, at "Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms." VH1 says the second annual edition of the show will include stars paying tribute to their mothers.

Other scheduled guests include Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, Kelly Rowland, Robin Thicke, Maxwell and DJ Khaled.

"Blackish" star Anthony Anderson will host alongside actress and former MTV VJ La La Anthony.

The show premieres May 8 at 10 p.m. on VH1.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.