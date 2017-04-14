Eagle Herald











Mark Hamill: Carrie Fisher Star Wars tribute is 'therapy'

By SANDY COHEN
AP Entertainment Writer

Mark Hamill says he's still grieving over Carrie Fisher's death, but sharing memories of his late friend and co-star with fans at Star Wars Celebration is "part of the process that I need to move on."

Hamill led an hourlong tribute to Fisher on Friday evening at the event in Orlando, Florida. He called Fisher "my beloved space twin" and said they were also great friends off-screen.

He said they even shared a steamy make-out session once.

Hamill told stories of visiting with Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, in New York and attending incredible parties at their homes in Los Angeles. He also introduced video clips of George Lucas and "The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson in which they share anecdotes about working with Fisher.

