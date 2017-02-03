Eagle Herald











'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds being honored at Harvard


CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) -- Ryan Reynolds' superpowers are about to be rewarded by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

The "Deadpool" star will be honored Friday night as the group's 2017 Man of the Year.

The nation's oldest collegiate theatrical organization annually presents the award to performers who've made lasting and impressive contributions to the entertainment world.

Canada-born Reynolds will be roasted before he collects the group's coveted pudding pot.

Last year's Man of the Year was Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Previous winners dating to 1963 include Bob Hope, Warren Beatty and Robin Williams.

Actress Octavia Spencer was celebrated last week as the 2017 Woman of the Year.

