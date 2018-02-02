CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) -- Actor and screenwriter Paul Rudd picked up his 2018 Man of the Year award from the nation's oldest collegiate theatrical organization at Harvard University on Friday night.

Rudd received the Hasty Pudding honor during a black-tie event. The Boston Globe reported the actor was celebrated in a roast that targeted his "dad face" and his past as a bar mitzvah DJ.

Hasty Pudding said it chose the "Ant-Man" star because his career has spanned many genres, from indies to mainstream films, from heartfelt comedies to superheroes.

He plays the lead in the upcoming "The Catcher Was a Spy," the real-life story of Ivy Leaguer and major league ballplayer Moe Berg, a spy with the forerunner of the CIA during World War II.

"Filming in Fenway was one of the greatest days I've ever had in my life, let alone my acting life," Rudd said Friday. "I'm a baseball fan and was on hallowed ground. To be on the field, wearing the uniform, and playing somebody who is real, which is a new experience for me, was surreal."

Actress Mila Kunis was celebrated as Woman of the Year on Jan. 25, the same day the 223-year-old group, known for comedic revues that feature men in drag playing female characters, said it would allow women to join its cast, starting next year.

Kunis, who has spoken out against sexism in the entertainment industry before, said she was "honored" to have been part of the program during its "year of change."