Eagle Herald











Jan 18, 1:01 PM EST

Octavia Spencer named Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Sundance directors, actors find reteaming a winning formula

Octavia Spencer named Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

Review: Lovingly constructed 'Red Turtle' entertains slowly

Hong Kong actor Andy Lau injured while working in Thailand

Polanski to preside over French cinema awards ceremony
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) -- Oscar winner Octavia Spencer has been named Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

The award is handed out annually to people who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.

The group said in a statement Wednesday that Spencer's "depth of talent has captivated audiences with her comedic wit and her graceful portrayals of the underrepresented."

Spencer is scheduled to be honored with a parade through the streets of Cambridge on Jan. 26, followed by a roast and the presentation of her pudding pot.

Spencer won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Minny Jackson in 2011's "The Help."

Previous Hasty Pudding winners include Meryl Streep, Katharine Hepburn and Helen Mirren.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.