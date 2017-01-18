CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) -- Oscar winner Octavia Spencer has been named Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

The award is handed out annually to people who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.

The group said in a statement Wednesday that Spencer's "depth of talent has captivated audiences with her comedic wit and her graceful portrayals of the underrepresented."

Spencer is scheduled to be honored with a parade through the streets of Cambridge on Jan. 26, followed by a roast and the presentation of her pudding pot.

Spencer won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Minny Jackson in 2011's "The Help."

Previous Hasty Pudding winners include Meryl Streep, Katharine Hepburn and Helen Mirren.