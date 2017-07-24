Eagle Herald











Jul 24

Hilary Duff thankful no one hurt in burglary at home


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A representative for Hilary Duff calls a burglary at the star's Beverly Hills home "a scary and upsetting situation."

Publicist Erica Gerard says Duff is thankful her family and staff weren't hurt in the burglary last week, which was reported by TMZ on Sunday.

TMZ says Duff was vacationing in Canada at the time of the incident and the thieves made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry. Los Angeles police would confirm only that a burglary took place in Duff's neighborhood and that the owner was not home at the time.

Gerard says Duff "has a significant security team in place that will work with the authorities on this incident and handle security measures moving forward."

The 29-year-old actress and singer stars on TV Land's "Younger."

