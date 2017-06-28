LOS ANGELES (AP) -- It's a boy for model-actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé, Jason Statham.

Huntington-Whiteley wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday that son Jack Oscar Statham was born on Saturday weighing 8.8 pounds.

She included a photo of a tiny hand holding her finger.

A publicist for the former Victoria's Secret model did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Huntington-Whiteley also used Instagram to reveal her pregnancy in February. She and Statham announced their engagement in January of 2016. This is their first child.

Huntington-Whiteley appeared in "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "Transformers: Dark of the Moon." Statham's recent film credits include "The Fate of the Furious" and "Spy."