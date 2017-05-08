Eagle Herald











May 8, 6:26 PM EDT

Issa Rae says goodbye to anonymity after 'Insecure' success

By MIKE CIDONI LENNOX
AP Entertainment Writer

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
$54 million fight over vacant Superman Building is settled

Issa Rae says goodbye to anonymity after 'Insecure' success

The Latest: 'Dance Moms' star's sentencing resumes Tuesday

Sinclair to buy Tribune Media, expanding its local TV reach

"Real Housewives" star gets reprimand over probation slipups

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Issa Rae is just starting to feel the side effects of having a hit show.

The creator, writer and star of HBO's "Insecure" is getting more and more opportunities - and she's also getting recognized on the streets of her suburban Los Angeles neighborhood.

"The true test for me was Inglewood. I live in Inglewood, and I walk in Inglewood all the time. I do a morning walk, and nobody recognized me," Rae said Sunday as she arrived at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. "Then just a couple weeks ago I did my routine walk and I had three cars turn around and stop... One almost tried to follow me home. So I was like, oh, I can't do this anymore in my own neighborhood."

The 32-year-old star is seizing the opportunities that have come with such success, though, with at least two film projects in the works: one as writer, another as actress.

"I'm taking it all in stride," Rae said. "The show, 'Insecure,' occupies like eight or nine months out of the year. But I'm happy to be in this position. It's a good problem to have."

Rae plays a fictionalized version of herself on the show, a comedy about a young professional woman named Issa navigating her life.

As for "Insecure's" second season, which starts July 23, Rae says it picks up right where the first season left off: with Issa's relationship in shambles.

"We're exploring the question: what does it mean to be doing what you're supposed to be doing," she said. "You're supposed to break up; you're supposed to be growing up with your friends; you're supposed to be moving on. So in your 30s, what does it look like when you're doing what you're supposed to be doing?"

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.