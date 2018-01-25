Eagle Herald











Jan 25, 10:33 AM EST

Jada Pinkett Smith praises Jessica Chastain for wage fight


PARK CITY, Utah (AP) -- Jada Pinkett Smith is praising Jessica Chastain for fighting for pay equity in Hollywood.

During a diverse storytelling panel at the Sundance Film Festival, Pinkett Smith on Sunday relayed the story that Chastain negotiated raises for both her and actress Octavia Spencer, who are co-starring in an upcoming comedy.

"Jessica stood up for Octavia and I want you to know because they stood together, they got three times what they were asking for as a unit," she said.

Pinkett Smith stressed the importance of women in Hollywood working together to stop wage disparity.

"It's nice to go out and march, we can do that. It's nice to wear black at the Golden Globes. But what are we doing behind closed doors? And I got to give our sister Jessica Chastain her props."

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.