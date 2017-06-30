Eagle Herald











Actor James Cromwell sentenced to jail for NY plant protest


WAWAYANDA, N.Y. (AP) -- Oscar-nominated actor James Cromwell has been sentenced to jail for refusing to pay fines related to his arrest at a protest at a New York power plant.

The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports (http://bit.ly/2uqXq9K ) a town judge in Wawayanda on Thursday sentenced the 77-year-old Cromwell to seven days in jail.

Cromwell was among a group found guilty of obstructing traffic at a December 2015 sit-in at the site of a natural gas-fired power plant being built in Wawayanda. The protesters say the plant threatens the environment.

Cromwell says he hopes that people can see the injustice of the jail sentence and that others may be inspired to join the pickets.

Cromwell lives in a neighboring town. He has appeared in more than 50 films, including "Babe" and "L.A. Confidential."

