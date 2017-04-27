Eagle Herald











Apr 27, 1:39 PM EDT

James Earl Jones to get Tony Award for lifetime achievement


NEW YORK (AP) -- Two-time Tony Award winner James Earl Jones will soon get a third - for lifetime achievement.

The Tony Awards Administration Committee said Thursday that Jones will receive the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre on June 11 at the Tony Awards.

Jones, the voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa from Disney's "The Lion King," has won Tonys for "The Great White Hope" and "Fences." His Broadway credits also include "On Golden Pond," ''Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," ''Driving Miss Daisy," ''The Best Man" and "The Gin Game."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.