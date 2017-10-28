Eagle Herald











Oct 28, 2:28 PM EDT

Janet Jackson visits small childhood home in Gary, Indiana


GARY, Ind. (AP) -- Singer Janet Jackson and her brother Randy Jackson have visited their childhood home in Gary, Indiana, and talked with local high school students.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the Jacksons made the visit Friday, a day after Janet Jackson's concert in the Chicago area. Janet Jackson told students at Roosevelt High School that she started crying when she saw the small house. She said, "me and my family are so blessed. I'm so thankful."

The 51-year-old said she was 8-years-old the last time she was in Gary. The family moved out of the industrial city about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southwest of Chicago after the Jackson 5 recorded their first album in 1969, when Janet Jackson was a toddler.

She also told students she misses performing with her siblings.

