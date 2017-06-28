Eagle Herald











Jun 28, 5:35 PM EDT

Bridges takes chilled approach in heated political rhetoric

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Associated Press

Jeff Bridges has played a president in the movies. But when it comes to critiquing the role of President Donald Trump, the actor is a lot more laid back than dramatic.

Kathy Griffin and Johnny Depp came under fire for their critiques of Trump, but Bridges on Wednesday advocated a more chilled out approach.

Griffin recently was photographed with a severed head in the likeness of Trump, while Depp joked last week about killing the president.

What would The Dude do?

The Oscar winner says he would continue "rooting" for the president "to do the cool thing."

That includes ending child hunger in the United States, which is a topic Bridges spoke about on Wednesday at the Western Governors Association in Whitefish, Montana, to raise awareness about the "No Kid Hungry " campaign.

