Oct 17, 10:27 AM EDT

Jennifer Lawrence reflects on harassment in early career


BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Jennifer Lawrence says she was asked early in her career to lose 15 pounds in two weeks for a role and was forced to pose nude alongside thinner women for photos that she says a female producer told her would serve as inspiration for her diet.

The comments came during the Oscar winner's acceptance speech for an Elle Women in Hollywood event on Monday night. Video taken by an attendee at the Beverly Hills, California, ceremony shows Lawrence detailing what she calls a "degrading and humiliating" experience. She says she tried to stick up for herself but "was trapped." She says she let herself be treated that way because she felt she had to do so for her career.

Lawrence says she's treated differently now only because of her celebrity.

