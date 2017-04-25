Eagle Herald











'Grey's Anatomy's' Jesse Williams files for divorce


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams has filed for divorce from wife Aryn Drakelee-Williams after more than four years of marriage.

Williams cites irreconcilable differences in the April 11 filing in a Los Angeles court. The 36-year-old Williams is asking for joint custody of the couple's two children. They have a 3-year-old daughter and a son who will turn 2 in June.

Williams and Drakelee-Williams married in September 2012.

Williams made headlines in June for a passionate speech at the BET Awards demanding equal rights for black people while accepting a humanitarian honor.

