Eagle Herald











Jul 14, 8:18 AM EDT

Last member of 'Kind of Blue' album to perform in New Mexico


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- The last surviving member of the Miles Davis "Kind of Blue" jazz album is scheduled to perform in Albuquerque as part of the New Mexico Jazz Festival.

Percussionist Jimmy Cobb is slated take part in a tribute to saxophonist Dexter Gordon at the Albuquerque Museum on Saturday.

The 88-year-old drummer still performs with his band, Cobb's Mob, and tours internationally.

Cobb was a drummer on the "Kind of Blue" jam session that also featured Cannonball Adderley and John Coltrane. It is the best-selling jazz album of all time.

---

Corrects to Miles Davis throughout.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.