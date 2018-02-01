Eagle Herald











Feb 1, 7:10 PM EST

Wrongful death suit against Jim Carrey dismissed

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A wrongful death lawsuit filed against Jim Carrey by the husband and mother of his ex-girlfriend has been dismissed.

The suit was dismissed on January 25 in Los Angeles Superior Court. Mark Burton and Brigid Sweetman had sued the actor, claiming he provided the prescription drugs Cathriona White used to overdose in September 2015 in one of Carrey's homes. Coroner's officials ruled the 30-year-old makeup artist's death a suicide.

Burton and Sweetman's attorney Michael J. Avenatti said the pair had no comment on the voluntary dismissal. Burton and White were married in 2013.

The dismissal averts a court battle for Carrey, who dated White in 2012.

Carrey's publicist confirmed the dismissal but did not have any additional comment.

