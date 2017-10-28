Eagle Herald











John Legend takes in a football game in his Ohio hometown


SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) -- Singer-songwriter John Legend has returned to his hometown in Ohio for a night of high school football.

The Springfield News-Sun reports Legend was in Springfield on Friday night to see two local high schools, Kettering Fairmont and Springfield, play. His wife model Chrissy Teigen and young daughter Luna also were there.

Legend is the winner of Grammy, Academy and Tony awards for his work.

Springfield is 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Columbus, Ohio's capital.

