Eagle Herald











Mar 24, 12:57 PM EDT

John Mayer's new single is ode to ex-girlfriend Katy Perry

AP Photo
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- John Mayer's new single, "Still Feel Like Your Man," is about ex-girlfriend Katy Perry.

Lyrics for the upbeat, but wistful single include, "I still keep your shampoo in my shower in case you want to wash your hair." In an interview with The New York Times, Mayer rhetorically asks "who else would I be thinking about" but Perry.

Mayer adds that "it's a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years."

Mayer has had other high-profile girlfriends over the years, including Jessica Simpson and Taylor Swift.

The singer tells the Times he uses an exclusive dating app these days.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.