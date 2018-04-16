Eagle Herald











Apr 16, 8:32 AM EDT

John Stamos welcomes son, names him after father


NEW YORK (AP) -- Actor John Stamos is a father.

The 54-year-old announced on Instagram the birth of his son, Billy Stamos. Stamos says the child is named after the actor's father.

Stamos says, "From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and son."

Stamos and 31-year-old Caitlin McHugh married in February.

His publicist says "Billy and Mom are both home and healthy."

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.