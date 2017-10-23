Eagle Herald











Oct 23, 12:01 PM EDT

John Stamos gets engaged to girlfriend at Disneyland


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- John Stamos picked "the happiest place on earth" to get engaged over the weekend.

The 54-year-old Stamos announced his engagement to 31-year-old actress Caitlin McHugh on Sunday on social media , writing: "I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after." The post included a drawing of the couple standing in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle at Disneyland.

This would be the second marriage for both. Stamos was married to model and actress Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005.

Stamos stars as Uncle Jesse in Netflix's "Fuller House" and spent part of this year with The Beach Boys as a drummer. McHugh has had guest spots on "The Vampire Diaries" and "NCIS: Los Angeles."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.