Jon Stewart dresses as Trump, criticizes 'vindictive chaos'


NEW YORK (AP) -- Jon Stewart has stopped by former Comedy Central colleague Stephen Colbert's show to needle one of his favorite targets, President Donald Trump.

The former "Daily Show" host appeared on Tuesday night's "Late Show" dressed as the Republican. He wore a suit with an overly-long red power tie and mocked Trump's hair by wearing a stuffed animal on his head.

Stewart mocked Trump's flurry of executive orders by reading faux proclamations from the president, including demanding China immediately send the U.S. the Great Wall in order to secure the Mexican border.

Stewart turned more serious at the end of the bit, saying the country has never faced what he called Trump's "purposeful, vindictive chaos" before.

Stewart is an executive producer of the "Late Show."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

